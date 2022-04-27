Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesBenling Kriti vs XL100

Benling India Benling Kriti vs TVS XL100

In 2024 Benling India Benling Kriti or TVS XL100 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

Filters
Benling Kriti
Benling India Benling Kriti
Kriti LA
₹56,940*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
XL100
TVS XL100
Comfort
₹39,990*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartKick Start Only
Motor Type
Brushless Motor-
Motor Power
250 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Range
60 km/charge-
Max Speed
25 kmph-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
56,94051,146
Ex-Showroom Price
56,94041,015
RTO
03,027
Insurance
04,947
Accessories Charges
02,157
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,2231,099

Trending bikes

  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Honda Activa 6G

    • Honda Activa 6G

    ₹76,234 - 82,734
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    TVS XL100
    TVS Motor joins hands with Rapido to boost commercial mobility ecosystem
    27 Apr 2022
    TVS XL100 is now available in a total of five colour options.
    TVS XL100 launched in Coral Silk colour scheme for festive season
    26 Oct 2021
    Hero Electric is among seven electric two-wheeler manufacturers who may face legal action over unpaid dues of FAME II incentives offered by the Centre.
    FAME II scheme: Hero Electric, Okinawa among 7 EV makers face legal action over unpaid dues, says Centre
    14 Sept 2023
    Seven electric two-wheeler manufacturers have written to the government to seek <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>469 crore subsidies from the consumers who have benefitted from the FAME 2 scheme.
    Received FAME 2 subsidy for your electric two-wheeler? You may have to return it. Know more
    30 Jul 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Elon Musk Hints At Changes Coming To Tesla's Pricing Strategy
    Elon Musk Hints At Changes Coming To Tesla's Pricing Strategy | All Things Auto
    20 Jun 2023
    Honda SP160 motorcycle is based on the manufacturer's unicorn platform and will be the elder sibling of the SP125 motorcycle. The launch is expected to take place closer to the festive season.
    2023 Honda SP160: First Look
    8 Aug 2023
    Are You Thinking About Buying A New Car in India
    Are You Thinking About Buying A New Car in India | All Things Auto
    30 Jun 2023
    TVS Motor has launched the X electric scooter at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.50 lakh at an event in Dubai on Wednesday, August 23.
    TVS X electric scooter launches in Dubai: First look
    24 Aug 2023
    View all
     