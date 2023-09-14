In 2024 Benling India Benling Icon or Ujaas Energy Ujaas eGo T3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis In 2024 Benling India Benling Icon or Ujaas Energy Ujaas eGo T3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Benling India Benling Icon Price starts at 65,470 (last recorded price) whereas the Ujaas Energy Ujaas eGo T3 Price starts at 56,880 (ex-showroom price). The range of Benling Icon up to 70-75 km/charge and the Ujaas eGo T3 has a range of up to 100 km/charge. Benling India offers the Benling Icon in 3 colours. Ujaas Energy offers the Ujaas eGo T3 in 4 colours. ...Read More Read Less