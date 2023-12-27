Saved Articles

Benling India Benling Icon vs GT Force One

In 2024 Benling India Benling Icon or GT Force One choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their ...Read More

Benling Icon
Benling India Benling Icon
Icon LA
₹65,470*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
One
GT Force One
Lead Acid 48V
₹62,850*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Type
Brushless Motor-
Motor Power
250 W250 w
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Range
70-75 km/charge-
Max Speed
25 kmph-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
65,47066,335
Ex-Showroom Price
65,47062,850
RTO
00
Insurance
03,485
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,4071,425

