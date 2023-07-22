In 2023 Benelli TRK 502 or Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,
In 2023 Benelli TRK 502 or Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Benelli TRK 502 Price starts at Rs 4.8 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO Price starts at Rs 6.89 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
TRK 502 engine makes power and torque 47.5 PS @ 8500 rpm & 46 Nm @ 6000 rpm.
On the other hand, SEIEMMEZZO engine makes power & torque 55.7 PS @ 8250 rpm & 54 Nm @ 7000 rpm respectively.
Benelli offers the TRK 502 in 6 colours.
Moto Morini offers the SEIEMMEZZO in 1 colour.
The TRK 502 mileage is around 33.77 kmpl.
The SEIEMMEZZO mileage is around 22 kmpl.
