In 2024 BattRE Electric Mobility Storie or EeVe Eeve Atreo choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. BattRE Electric Mobility Storie Price starts at Rs. 94,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the EeVe Eeve Atreo Price starts at Rs. 64,900 (ex-showroom price). The range of Storie up to 103-132 km/charge and the Eeve Atreo has a range of up to 75-85 km/charge. EeVe offers the Eeve Atreo in 2 colours.
Storie vs Eeve Atreo Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Storie Eeve atreo
BrandBattRE Electric MobilityEeVe
Price₹ 94,999₹ 64,900
Range103-132 km/charge75-85 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time--

Storie
BattRE Electric Mobility Storie
E 2.3 kWh
₹94,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Eeve Atreo
EeVe Eeve Atreo
Atreo STD
₹64,900*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Motor IP Rating
IP67-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
2.4 kW230 W
Water Proof Rating
IP67 ( Battery )-
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Fuel Type
Electric-
Emission Type
bs6-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10, Rear :- 3.00-10Front :-90/100-10,Rear :-90/100-10
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
SteelAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Length
1855 mm1810 mm
Ground Clearance
200 mm150 mm
Wheelbase
1370 mm1310 mm
Height
1175 mm1110 mm
Width
740 mm710 mm
Features
Charging at Home
YesNo
Riding Modes
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
3.25 Inch LCD ScreenYes
Battery Capacity
2.3 kWh27 Ah, 72 V
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLead Acid
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
99,16064,900
Ex-Showroom Price
94,99964,900
RTO
00
Insurance
4,1610
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1311,394

    BattRe Storie has a retro design.
    BattRE Storie first ride review: An affordable retro electric scooter
    27 May 2023
    The BattRE Storie electric scooter now gets 4 new colours - Ice Blue, Starlight Blue, Candy Red and Ecru Yellow
    Batt:RE Stor:ie electric scooter gets four new colours, priced at 89,600
    22 Feb 2023
