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Bajaj Pulsar 150 vs Honda SP160

In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 150 or Honda SP160 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda SP160 Price starts at Rs. 1.13 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar 150 engine makes power and torque 14 PS PS & 13.25 Nm. On the other hand, SP160 engine makes power & torque 13.1 PS PS & 14.8 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 150 in 3 colours. The Pulsar 150 mileage is around 47.5 kmpl. The SP160 mileage is around 50 kmpl.
Pulsar 150 vs SP160 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar 150 Sp160
BrandBajajHonda
Price₹ 1.05 Lakhs₹ 1.13 Lakhs
Mileage47.5 kmpl50 kmpl
Engine Capacity149.5 cc162.71 cc
Power14 PS PS13.1 PS PS

Filters
Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Single Disc BS6
₹1.05 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
SP160
Honda SP160
Single Disc (OBD-2B)
₹1.13 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Bajaj Pulsar 150 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Seat View
Engine View
Front Left View
Rear Left View
Rear Right View
Rear View
Front Right View
Left View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
15 L12 L
Ground Clearance
165 mm177 mm
Length
2055 mm2061 mm
Wheelbase
1320 mm1347 mm
Kerb Weight
148 kg138 kg
Height
1060 mm1100 mm
Saddle Height
785 mm796 mm
Width
765 mm786 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm, Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
260 mm276 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-17, Rear :-100/90-17Front :-80/100-17, Rear :-130/70-18
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
Alloy-
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
705 km-
Max Speed
115 kmph110 kmph
Max Power
14 PS @ 8500 rpm13.18 PS @ 7500 rpm
Max Torque
13.25 Nm @ 6500 rpm14.8 Nm @ 5250 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
149.5 cc162.71 cc
Engine Type
4-Stroke, 2-Valve, Twin Spark BSVI Compliant DTS-i FI Engine4 Storke, SI Engine
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Wet, Multi PlateMultiplate Wet Clutch
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Body Graphics
YesYes
Rear Suspension
Telescopic, 31mm Conventional forkMonoshock
Front Suspension
Twin Shock absorber, Gas filled with CanisterTelescopic
Features
Riding Modes
No-
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Yes-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
.4.2 Iinch, TFT Display
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Battery Capacity
12V - 4Ah VRLA12V / 5 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
HalogenLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,21,0981,32,803
Ex-Showroom Price
1,05,1441,13,158
RTO
8,9429,052
Insurance
7,01210,593
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,6022,854

Pulsar 150 Comparison with other bikes

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Bajaj Pulsar 150undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.05 - 1.12 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Bajaj Pulsar 150undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.05 - 1.12 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Pulsar 150 vs Apache RTR 160
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TVS Apache RTR 160 4Vundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.19 - 1.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Bajaj Pulsar 150undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.05 - 1.12 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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TVS Raiderundefined | Petrol | Manual₹82,860 - 98,550**Ex-showroom price
Pulsar 150 vs Raider

SP160 Comparison with other bikes

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Honda SP160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.13 - 1.19 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Honda SP 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹88,528 - 96,116**Ex-showroom price
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Honda SP160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.13 - 1.19 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Bajaj Pulsar N160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.13 - 1.26 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
SP160 vs Pulsar N160
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Honda SP160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.13 - 1.19 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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TVS Apache RTR 160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.12 - 1.27 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
SP160 vs Apache RTR 160

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