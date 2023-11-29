In 2023 Bajaj Dominar 250 or Bajaj Dominar 400 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,
In 2023 Bajaj Dominar 250 or Bajaj Dominar 400 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Bajaj Dominar 250 Price starts at Rs 1.54 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Bajaj Dominar 400 Price starts at Rs 1.92 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
Dominar 250 engine makes power and torque 27 PS @ 8500 rpm & 23.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm.
On the other hand, Dominar 400 engine makes power & torque 40 PS @ 8800 rpm & 35 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively.
Bajaj offers the Dominar 250 in 2 colours.
Bajaj offers the Dominar 400 in 2 colours.
The Dominar 250 mileage is around 35.03 kmpl.
The Dominar 400 mileage is around 34.00 kmpl.
