Bajaj Dominar 250 or Bajaj Dominar 400 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Dominar 250 Price starts at Rs 1.54 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Bajaj Dominar 400 Price starts at Rs 1.92 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Dominar 250 engine makes power and torque 27 PS @ 8500 rpm & 23.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Dominar 400 engine makes power & torque 40 PS @ 8800 rpm & 35 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. Bajaj offers the Dominar 250 in 2 colours. Bajaj offers the Dominar 400 in 2 colours. The Dominar 250 mileage is around 35.03 kmpl. The Dominar 400 mileage is around 34.00 kmpl.