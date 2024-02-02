HT Auto
In 2024 Bajaj CT 125X or TVS Jupiter choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features,

colours and other specs. Bajaj CT 125X Price starts at Rs. 74,016 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Jupiter Price starts at Rs. 73,340 (ex-showroom price). CT 125X engine makes power and torque 10.9 PS PS & 11 Nm. On the other hand, Jupiter engine makes power & torque 7.88 PS PS & 8.8 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Jupiter in 17 colours. The CT 125X mileage is around 59.6 kmpl. The Jupiter mileage is around 50 kmpl.
CT 125X vs Jupiter Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ct 125x Jupiter
BrandBajajTVS
Price₹ 74,016₹ 73,340
Mileage59.6 kmpl50 kmpl
Engine Capacity124.4 cc109.7 cc
Power10.9 PS PS7.88 PS PS

CT 125X
Bajaj CT 125X
Drum
₹74,016*
*Ex-showroom price
Jupiter
TVS Jupiter
Sheet Metal Wheel
₹73,340*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Max Power
10.9 PS @ 8000 rpm7.47 PS
Stroke
58.6 mm48.8 mm
Max Torque
11 Nm @ 5500 rpm8.4 Nm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Displacement
124.4109.7 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4 stroke, Air cooled Single cylinder, SOHC, DTSiSingle cylinder, 4 stroke, CVTi, fuel injection
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Gear Box
5 SpeedCVT
Fuel Supply
CarburetorFuel Injection
Bore
52 mm53.5 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm-
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-17 Rear :-100/90-17-
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloySheet Metal
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Fuel Capacity
11 L6 L
Length
6931834 mm
Wheelbase
1285 mm1275 mm
Height
810 mm1115 mm
Features
Tachometer
Analogue-
Tripmeter
AnalogueAnalogue
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
Analogue-
Additional Features
Shifting - All down, Seat - Quilted with TM foam, Total Seat Length - 700 mm, Rubber Tank PadsEconometer Parking Brake
Odometer
Analogue-
Instrument Console
Analogue-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Headlight
HelogenHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
86,85385,313
Ex-Showroom Price
74,01673,340
RTO
6,4515,867
Insurance
6,3866,106
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8661,833
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons
Pros
Plenty of storage space on the scooter makes it practicalLong seat opens more room for the rider and pillion Peppy motor can handle the rider and luggage with ease
Cons
Not the lightest scooter in its classLacks new-age features that would bring more modernity Engine has mild vibrations that can be improved

