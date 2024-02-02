In 2024 Bajaj CT 125X or TVS Jupiter choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, ...Read More

colours and other specs. Bajaj CT 125X Price starts at Rs. 74,016 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Jupiter Price starts at Rs. 73,340 (ex-showroom price). CT 125X engine makes power and torque 10.9 PS PS & 11 Nm. On the other hand, Jupiter engine makes power & torque 7.88 PS PS & 8.8 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Jupiter in 17 colours. The CT 125X mileage is around 59.6 kmpl. The Jupiter mileage is around 50 kmpl. CT 125X vs Jupiter Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ct 125x Jupiter Brand Bajaj TVS Price ₹ 74,016 ₹ 73,340 Mileage 59.6 kmpl 50 kmpl Engine Capacity 124.4 cc 109.7 cc Power 10.9 PS PS 7.88 PS PS