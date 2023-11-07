Saved Articles

Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 vs Bajaj Pulsar 180

In 2023 Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 or Bajaj Pulsar 180 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

Avenger Cruise 220
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
BS6
₹1.17 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Pulsar 180
Bajaj Pulsar 180
STD
₹1.07 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
19.03 PS @ 8500 rpm17.02 PS @ 8500 rpm
Max Torque
17.55 Nm @ 7000 rpm14.52 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
Digital Twin Spark Ignition-
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
220 cc178.6 cc
Clutch
Wet, Multi Plate-
Cooling System
Oil CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
Single cylinder, Oil cooled, Twin Spark DTS-i , Fuel Injected, 4 stroke, SOHC, 2 valve4 - stroke, SOHC 2-Valve, Air Cooled, BSVI Compliant DTS-i Fi Engine
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,49,7411,35,015
Ex-Showroom Price
1,27,6351,13,235
RTO
10,5419,589
Insurance
9,4259,136
Accessories Charges
2,1403,055
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,2182,901

