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HomeCompare BikesAvenger Cruise 220 vs Pulsar 180

Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 vs Bajaj Pulsar 180

In 2026 Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 or Bajaj Pulsar 180 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 Price starts at Rs. 1.37 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Bajaj Pulsar 180 Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Lakhs (last recorded price). Avenger Cruise 220 engine makes power and torque 19.03 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 17.55 Nm @ 7000 rpm. On the other hand, Pulsar 180 engine makes power & torque 17.02 PS @ 8500 rpm & 14.52 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. Bajaj offers the Avenger Cruise 220 in 2 colours. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 180 in 3 colours. The Avenger Cruise 220 mileage is around 40.0 kmpl. The Pulsar 180 mileage is around 42.0 kmpl.
Avenger Cruise 220 vs Pulsar 180 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Avenger cruise 220 Pulsar 180
BrandBajajBajaj
Price₹ 1.37 Lakhs₹ 1.07 Lakhs
Mileage40.0 kmpl42.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity220 cc178 cc
Power19.03 PS @ 8500 rpm PS17.02 PS @ 8500 rpm

Filters
Avenger Cruise 220
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
BS6
₹1.37 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Pulsar 180
Bajaj Pulsar 180
STD
₹1.07 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 Visual Comparison

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Rear View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13 L15 L
Length
2210 mm2035 mm
Ground Clearance
169 mm165 mm
Wheelbase
1490 mm1345 mm
Kerb Weight
163 kg151 kg
Height
1321 mm1115 mm
Saddle Height
737 mm800 mm
Width
806 mm765 mm
ABS
Single Channel-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm, Rear :-381 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear 431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
280 mm280 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-17, Rear :- 130/90-15Front :-90/90-17,Rear :-120/80-17
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm230 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
520 km
Max Speed
120 kmph
Max Power
19.03 PS @ 8500 rpm17.02 PS @ 8500 rpm
Stroke
62.4 mm-
Max Torque
17.55 Nm @ 7000 rpm14.52 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
220 cc178.6 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Single cylinder, Oil cooled, Twin Spark DTS-i , Fuel Injected, 4 stroke, SOHC, 2 valve4 - stroke, SOHC 2-Valve, Air Cooled, BSVI Compliant DTS-i Fi Engine
Cooling System
Oil CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
67 mm-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Chassis
Tubular Double Cradle Type-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
Telescopic with double anti friction bushTelescopic with Anti Friction Bush
Rear Suspension
5 step adjustable Twin shock absorber5 Way Adjustable, Nitrox Shock Absorber
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
Digital-
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
Yes-
Clock
Digital-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12V/ 8Ah12 V
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
HalogenHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,58,6151,35,015
Ex-Showroom Price
1,36,6911,13,235
RTO
10,9359,589
Insurance
10,9899,136
Accessories Charges
03,055
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,4092,901

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