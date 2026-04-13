Bajaj Pulsar 180 vs TVS Apache RTR 180: Specs, price and features compared

The return of the Bajaj Pulsar 180 at ₹1.22 lakh (ex-showroom) has revived a long-standing rivalry in the 180cc segment. Its closest competitor, the TVS Apache RTR 180 , sits slightly higher at ₹1.26 lakh (ex-showroom). While their pricing and output figures are closely matched, the two motorcycles cater to different kinds of riders, making this comparison more about priorities than outright numbers.

Bajaj Pulsar 180 vs TVS Apache RTR 180: Performance

Both motorcycles deliver identical peak power of 17 bhp, but their behaviour differs. The Pulsar’s 178.6cc air-cooled motor develops 15 Nm of torque and is tuned for smoother, low-stress commuting. In contrast, the Apache’s 177.4cc oil-cooled unit produces 15.5 Nm and reaches peak power at higher revs, giving it a slightly more energetic and responsive feel. Each uses a 5-speed gearbox, but the riding experience separates them more than the specifications suggest.

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Specifications Comparison Bajaj Pulsar 180 TVS Apache RTR 180 Engine 178.0 cc 177.4 cc Transmission Manual Manual Mileage N/A N/A Fuel Type Petrol Petrol Check detailed comparison

Bajaj Pulsar 180 vs TVS Apache RTR 180: Weight and proportions

A key distinction lies in how the two bikes are built. The Apache RTR 180 weighs 140 kg, significantly lighter than the 156 kg Pulsar 180. This difference is noticeable in urban conditions and quick directional changes. Ground clearance also favours the TVS at 180 mm, while the Bajaj offers 165 mm. However, the Pulsar compensates with a 15-litre fuel tank, compared to the Apache’s 12 litres, which may appeal to riders covering longer distances between refuels.

Bajaj Pulsar 180 vs TVS Apache RTR 180: Suspension and braking

Both motorcycles rely on conventional suspension setups with telescopic forks at the front and twin shock absorbers at the rear. The Pulsar 180 features larger brake discs, measuring 280 mm at the front and 230 mm at the rear. The Apache RTR 180 uses smaller 270 mm front and 200 mm rear discs. While both setups are adequate, the difference highlights their varying focus on stability versus agility.

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Bajaj Pulsar 180 vs TVS Apache RTR 180: Technology and convenience

This is where the gap becomes clearer. The Pulsar now includes a digital instrument console and LED lighting, bringing it up to date visually. The Apache, however, gets more functionality with three riding modes: Sport, Urban, and Rain, which adjust throttle response. It also integrates Bluetooth connectivity for navigation and alerts, along with Glide Through Technology for easier low-speed riding in traffic.

Bajaj Pulsar 180 vs TVS Apache RTR 180: Which one is for you?

The Pulsar 180 leans towards riders seeking a straightforward, comfortable commuter with lower upfront cost and longer fuel range. The Apache RTR 180, meanwhile, targets those who value added features and a more engaging riding experience.

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