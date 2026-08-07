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HomeCompare BikesAtum Vader vs Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025]

Atumobile Atum Vader vs Bajaj Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025]

In 2026 Atumobile Atum Vader or Bajaj Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Atumobile Atum Vader Price starts at Rs. 1.08 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Bajaj Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.12 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] engine makes power & torque 15 PS PS & 13.7 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] in 2 colours. Atum Vader has a range of up to 100 km/charge. The Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] mileage is around 47.2 kmpl.
Atum Vader vs Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Atum vader Avenger street 160 [2019-2025]
BrandAtumobileBajaj
Price₹ 1.08 Lakhs₹ 1.12 Lakhs
Range100 km/charge-
Mileage-47.2 kmpl
Battery Capacity2.9 Kwh-
Engine Capacity-160 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time4 Hours-

Filters
Atum Vader
Atumobile Atum Vader
S
₹1.08 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025]
Bajaj Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025]
BS6
₹1.12 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Atumobile Atum Vader Visual Comparison

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Specification
Ground Clearance
227 mm169 mm
Length
2068 mm2210 mm
Wheelbase
1355 mm1490 mm
Kerb Weight
114 kg156 kg
Height
1220 mm1070 mm
Additional Storage
14 L-
Saddle Height
800 mm737 mm
Width
781 mm806 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm, Rear :-381 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm280 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-17 Rear :-100/90-17Front :-90/90-17, Rear :- 130/90-15
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Range
100 km585 km
Max Speed
65 kmph105 kmph
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
1500 W-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Features
Riding Modes
Yes-
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
7 Degree-
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
14 L-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Additional Features
Riding Mode - Eco | Drive | Sport | Reverse, Charger Cut Off Sensor, Combination Switch, Brake Lever Cut Off Switches, Battery Charging Percentage-
Display
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
4 Hours-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Battery Capacity
2.9 Kwh-
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LED with AHOHalogen
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,12,9021,31,060
Ex-Showroom Price
1,08,5001,11,569
RTO
08,925
Insurance
4,40210,566
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,4262,816

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