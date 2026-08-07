In 2026 Aprilia Storm 125 or Tunwal TEM G33 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Storm 125 Price starts at Rs. 85,169 (last recorded price) whereas the Tunwal TEM G33 Price starts at Rs. 92,000 (last recorded price). Storm 125 engine makes power and torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.7 Nm. Aprilia offers the Storm 125 in 1 colour. The Storm 125 mileage is around 40 kmpl. TEM G33 has a range of up to 75-120 km/charge.
Storm 125 vs TEM G33 Comparison