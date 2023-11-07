In 2024 Aprilia Storm 125 or Honda Grazia choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2024 Aprilia Storm 125 or Honda Grazia choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Storm 125 Price starts at Rs 85,169 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Grazia Price starts at Rs 60,539 (ex-showroom price). Storm 125 engine makes power and torque 9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, Grazia engine makes power & torque 8.25 PS @ 6000 rpm & 10.3 Nm @ 5000 rpm respectively. Aprilia offers the Storm 125 in 1 colour. Honda offers the Grazia in 6 colours. The Storm 125 mileage is around 50.08 kmpl. The Grazia mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less