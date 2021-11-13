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Aprilia SR 160 vs Rowwet Rame

In 2026 Aprilia SR 160 or Rowwet Rame choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SR 160 Price starts at Rs. 1.21 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Rowwet Rame Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). SR 160 engine makes power and torque 11.27 PS PS & 13.44 Nm. Aprilia offers the SR 160 in 3 colours. The SR 160 mileage is around 35 kmpl. Rame has a range of up to 100 km/charge.
SR 160 vs Rame Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sr 160 Rame
BrandApriliaRowwet
Price₹ 1.21 Lakhs₹ 1.15 Lakhs
Range-100 km/charge
Mileage35 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-60 V
Engine Capacity160 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time-3 Hours

Filters
SR 160
Aprilia SR 160
STD
₹1.21 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Rame
Rowwet Rame
STD
₹1.15 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Aprilia SR 160 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Front Tyre View
Footspace View
Left View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
6 L-
Length
1985 mm-
Wheelbase
1365 mm-
Additional Storage
Yes-
Kerb Weight
118 kg-
Height
1261 mm-
Saddle Height
780 mm-
Width
806 mm-
ABS
Single Channel-
Front Brake Diameter
220 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-14, Rear :- 120/70-14-
Rear Brake Diameter
140 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
90 kmph55 kmph
Max Power
11.27 PS @ 7100 rpm-
Stroke
60.6 mm-
Max Torque
13.44 Nm @ 5300 rpm-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Drive Type
Belt DriveHub Motor
Displacement
160.03 cc-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Engine Type
Single cylinder, 4 Stroke,SOHC 3 valve-
Clutch
Self Ventilating Dry - Centrifugal Clutch-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartPush Start Buttion
Valve Per Cylinder
3-
Gear Box
CVT-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Bore
58 mm-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Mono shock absorber-
Front Suspension
Front fork with 30 mm inner tube-
Features
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
Yes-
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lead Acidlithium-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,41,0671,19,518
Ex-Showroom Price
1,20,6921,15,000
RTO
9,6550
Insurance
10,7204,518
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,0322,568

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Latest Car & Bike News

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