Aprilia SR 160 or Gravton Motors Gravton Quanta choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SR 160 Price starts at 99,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Gravton Motors Gravton Quanta Price starts at 99,000 (ex-showroom price). SR 160 engine makes power and torque 11.01 PS @ 7600 rpm & 11.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, Gravton Quanta engine makes power & torque 4 KW & 180 Nm respectively. Aprilia offers the SR 160 in 3 colours. Gravton Motors offers the Gravton Quanta in 2 colours. The SR 160 mileage is around 35 kmpl. Gravton Quanta has a range of up to 160-320 km/charge.