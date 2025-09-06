In 2026 Aprilia RSV4 or BMW S 1000 RR choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia RSV4 Price starts at Rs. 31.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the BMW S 1000 RR Price starts at Rs. 23.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). RSV4 engine makes power and torque 216 PS PS & 125 Nm. On the other hand, S 1000 RR engine makes power & torque 206.66 PS PS & 113 Nm respectively. BMW offers the S 1000 RR in 2 colours. The RSV4 mileage is around 15.4 kmpl. The S 1000 RR mileage is around 15.6 kmpl.
RSV4 vs S 1000 RR Comparison