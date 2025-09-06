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Aprilia RSV4 vs BMW S 1000 RR

In 2026 Aprilia RSV4 or BMW S 1000 RR choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia RSV4 Price starts at Rs. 31.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the BMW S 1000 RR Price starts at Rs. 23.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). RSV4 engine makes power and torque 216 PS PS & 125 Nm. On the other hand, S 1000 RR engine makes power & torque 206.66 PS PS & 113 Nm respectively. BMW offers the S 1000 RR in 2 colours. The RSV4 mileage is around 15.4 kmpl. The S 1000 RR mileage is around 15.6 kmpl.
RSV4 vs S 1000 RR Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Rsv4 S 1000 rr
BrandApriliaBMW
Price₹ 31.26 Lakhs₹ 23.25 Lakhs
Mileage15.4 kmpl15.6 kmpl
Engine Capacity1099 cc999 cc
Power216 PS PS206.66 PS PS

Filters
RSV4
Aprilia RSV4
Factory
₹31.26 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
S 1000 RR
BMW S 1000 RR
STD BS6
₹23.25 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Aprilia RSV4 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
17.9 L16.5 L
Length
2055 mm2073 mm
Ground Clearance
130 mm140 mm
Wheelbase
1435.8 mm1441 mm
Height
1150 mm1151 mm
Kerb Weight
202 kg197 kg
Saddle Height
845 mm824 mm
Width
735 mm848 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
330 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70 ZR 17, Rear :-200/55 ZR 17Front :-120/70-ZR17,Rear :-190/55-ZR17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm220 mm
Front Brake
DiscDouble Disc
Wheels Type
AlloyAluminium cast
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
305 kmph303 kmph
Max Power
216 PS @ 13000 rpm206.66 PS @ 13750 rpm
Stroke
53.32 mm49.7 mm
Max Torque
125 Nm @ 10500 rpm113 Nm @ 11000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
1099 cc999 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4-stroke, liquid cooled, twin-cylinder DOHC engineWater/oil Cooled 4-cylinder 4-stroke in-line engine, four titanium valves per cylinder
Clutch
Multi plate wet clutch with mechanical slipper systemMultiplate clutch in oil bath, anti-hopping clutch, with self-reinforcement
No Of Cylinders
44
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionElectronic Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
81 mm80 mm
Chassis
Aluminium dual beam chassis with pressed and cast sheet elements Available adjustments: headstock position and angle, engine height-
Rear Suspension
Upside-down double braced aluminium swingarm TTX monoshock with Smart EC 2.0 electronically managed piggyback, fully adjustable in: spring pre-load, wheelbase and hydraulic compression and rebAluminium swing arm, full floater pro, compression and rebound damping adjustable, adjustable spring preload, 117 mm
Front Suspension
Smart EC 2.0 electronically managed NIX fork. ? 43 mm stanchions, with TIN surface treatment Aluminium radial calliper mounts, adjustable in hydraulic compression and rebound damping and springUpside- down telescopic fork, diameter 45 mm, spring preload, rebound and compression stages adjustable, 120 mm
Features
Riding Modes
Street, Sport, User, Race, Track 1, and Track 2Yes
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
YesYes
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Wheelie Control, Ride Control, Engine brake control, Launch control, Speed limiterGear Shift Assistant Pro, ABS Pro, M GPS Laptrigger, Dynamic Brake Control, On-board Computer
Pass Switch
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
5 inch TFT6.5 Inch TFT
Battery Capacity
12V 8.6 Ah12 V, 5 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
34,42,97725,65,326
Ex-Showroom Price
31,26,00023,25,000
RTO
2,50,0801,86,000
Insurance
66,89754,326
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
74,00355,138

S 1000 RR Comparison with other bikes

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BMW S 1000 RRundefined | Petrol | Manual₹23.25 - 28.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Latest Car & Bike News

Aprilia has unveiled the MotoGP-derived RSV4 X-GP superbike, limited to just 30 units worldwide
Aprilia RSV4 X-GP is a limited edition anniversary special with MotoGP pedigree
6 Sept 2025
The Aprilia RSV4 and RSV4 Factory (shown above) have been unveiled at EICMA 2024 and arrive with enhanced performance, updated aerodynamics, and more features.
EICMA 2024: 2025 Aprilia RSV4 unveiled globally as the most powerful production superbike ever
8 Nov 2024
The BMW S 1000 RR will rival Ducati Panigale V4 and Kawasaki ZX-10R in India.
BMW S 1000 RR launched in India at 20.25 lakh
10 Dec 2022
BMW Motorrad has launched exclusive M2-inspired editions of the M 1000 RR and S 1000 RR for South Africa, featuring striking cosmetic upgrades and premium components. No mechanical changes were made, ensuring identical performance to standard models, appealing to enthusiasts and collectors alike.
BMW M 1000 RR, S 1000 RR Get Exclusive M2-Inspired Editions in South Africa
1 May 2026
Aprilia's Moto-GP inspired motorcycle, the RSV4 GP is now out of stock.
Aprilia RSV4 X-GP sold out globally within 14 days
9 Oct 2025
The new BMW M 1000 RR and BMW S 1000 RR are now Euro 5+ compliant.
2025 BMW M 1000 RR and S 1000 RR range unveiled with more power and winglets
1 Nov 2024
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