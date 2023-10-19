In 2023 Ampere Zeal or Bajaj CT110 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2023 Ampere Zeal or Bajaj CT110 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ampere Zeal Price starts at 59,990 (last recorded price) whereas the Bajaj CT110 Price starts at 50,483 (ex-showroom price). Zeal engine makes power and torque 1200 W & 19 Nm @ 632 rpm. On the other hand, CT110 engine makes power & torque 8.6 PS @ 7000 rpm & 9.81 Nm @ 5000 rpm respectively. Ampere offers the Zeal in 3 colours. Bajaj offers the CT110 in 6 colours. Zeal has a range of up to 85 - 90 km/charge. The CT110 mileage is around 70.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less