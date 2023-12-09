In 2024 Ampere Reo or Detel EV Easy Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Ampere Reo or Detel EV Easy Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Reo Price starts at 40,699 (last recorded price) whereas the Detel EV Easy Plus Price starts at 39,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Reo up to 55 km/charge and the Easy Plus has a range of up to 60 km/charge. Ampere offers the Reo in 7 colours. Detel EV offers the Easy Plus in 4 colours. ...Read More Read Less