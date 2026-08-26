Yamaha all set to launch a new sportbike on tomorrow. Is it the R2?

Yamaha has released another teaser of its upcoming sportbike, which is slated to break cover in India on August 27. Likely to be the Yamaha R2, the new sportbike is already available for pre-bookings. The latest sportbike from the Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer is expected to come as a more upgraded and appealing model over the highly popular Yamaha R15.

Yamaha R2 is going to be the latest entrant in the brand's product lineup in India, as the company is preparing to launch a new sportbike in the country on August 27.

The latest teaser has revealed the chiselled and layered body panels of the upcoming motorcycle, along with the Yamaha brand logo. However, the concrete details about the upcoming sportbike have not been revealed yet, which leaves us to guesswork so far. The cryptic teaser for the upcoming fully faired R-series motorcycle carries the caption, “The Glimpse. The #RInstinct. A glimpse of performance, precision and racing DNA which is ready to unveil." These clues hint towards the much-awaited Yamaha YZF-R2.

We assume the upcoming Yamaha R2 to be powered by an enlarged version of the tried and tested 155 cc liquid-cooled engine that currently works on board the Yamaha R15. The engine is likely to churn out 25 bhp of power and 20 Nm of maximum torque. It could be mated to a six-speed gearbox with assist and slipper clutch. Also, there would be a quick shifter. For reference, the Yamaha R15 pumps out 18.1 bhp peak power and 14.2 Nm of maximum torque.

Speaking of technology and features, the Yamaha R15 is an already loaded motorcycle, which leaves us to guess that the upcoming R2 will take things one notch further. It could come with multiple ride modes and cruise control. Expect the sporty and communicative chassis package to be continued from the R15, with bigger proportions and winglets, albeit.

Interestingly, Yamaha may also surprise the Indian consumers and enthusiasts with the bigger R7 as well, which is one of the most popular machines in the global market.

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