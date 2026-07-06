New Toyota Hilux launch date confirmed, set to debut on July 28

Japanese automaker Toyota is set to launch its new Hilux on July 28 in the Indian market. This is the first update that the pick-up vehicle has received in approximately four years since its launch, with the new Toyota Hilux already being sold in the global markets. The Toyota Hilux has been touted as an ‘indestructible machine’, a testament to its build quality and reliability.

Toyota will launch the updated Hilux in India on July 28 with refreshed styling, a 48V mild-hybrid diesel powertrain, upgraded twin-screen cabin, new features including ADAS, and improved comfort

New Toyota Hilux: Design

The new Toyota Hilux boasts a new front fascia with a body-coloured honeycomb front grille, slim LED headlamps, a black lower front grille, silver skid plate, and air dams at the edges of the front bumper, giving the new Hilux a very mean and rugged appearance. The side profile remains relatively the same, with squared-off wheel arches and similar door panels to the outgoing model. However, the alloy wheels are completely new. There are a few changes made to the rear profile of the pickup vehicle as well, with a new taillamp setup and revised bumper styling. In addition, the Japanese automaker may trade its logo for Toyota lettering on the front and back.

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New Toyota Hilux: Engine

The new Toyota Hilux will be powered by the same 2.8L turbocharged diesel engine producing a peak power of 201.1 bhp and up to 500 Nm of peak torque, paired with a six-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission. Additionally, the new Toyota Hilux will be equipped with the 48V mild-hybrid system, the same as the Toyota Fortuner Neo.

In addition, Toyota has launched the electric Hilux globally. However, there is no confirmation of its launch in India. The electric Toyota Hilux is powered by a dual-motor all-wheel drive setup generating 193.3 bhp of peak power output and 473 Nm of peak torque.

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New Toyota Hilux Interior

The new Toyota Hilux is expected to be equipped with two 12.3-inch screens, a redesigned steering wheel and centre console. The Japanese automaker is expected to retain physical controls for improved usability during everyday driving and off-road use, with the pickup also likely to gain features such as a 360-degree camera, ADAS, powered front seats and ventilated front seats, among other comfort and convenience enhancements.

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