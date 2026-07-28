Toyota Hilux 2026 Live Launch And Latest Updates: Price, Variants, And Spec

Toyota Hilux 2026 Live Launch And Latest Updates: The Hilux shares its roots with the Fortuner and Innova One of the biggest milestones in the Hilux's history came in 2004 with the seventh-generation model. It was developed under Toyota's Innovative International Multi-purpose Vehicle (IMV) project, which also spawned the Fortuner SUV and the Innova MPV. That shared architecture continues to influence Toyota's utility vehicles in many markets today.

New-Gen Toyota Hilux Live Launch and Updates: More than just a pickup Few pickup trucks have achieved the global recognition of the Hilux. Today, it is sold in more than 180 countries and is used everywhere from farms and construction sites to mining operations and off-road expeditions. Its reputation for reliability has made it one of Toyota's most iconic global products.

New-Gen Toyota Hilux Live Launch and Updates: What does "Hilux" actually mean? The name "Hilux" is a combination of the words "High" and "Luxury." While the original model was developed as a practical pickup, Toyota wanted it to offer more comfort than conventional light commercial vehicles of its time. Over the decades, the Hilux has transformed from a basic work truck into a lifestyle pickup in many markets.

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