Yamaha Aerox 155-based Force 2.0 scooter launched: Top highlights

Yamaha has announced the launch of the new Aerox 155-based Force 2.0 scooter. The scooter has gone on sale in the market of Taiwan. It comes derived from the same platform as the Yamaha Aerox 155 maxi-scooter which was also launched in the Indian market very recently.

On the outside, the new Yamaha Force 2.0 gets a fairly revised design and styling. There is a much sharper-looking twin headlamps design in a dual colour shade. The turn indicators are LEDs and placed over the extreme ends of the front fairing. It comes suspended on telescopic forks at the front while the rear gets twin shocks with preload adjustability.

(Also Read: Diwali shopping? Top five family scooters to buy in India this festive season)

At the heart of the scooter sits a new Aerox 155-derived 155cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine which gets Yamaha's patented Variable Valve Actuation (VVA) technology. While the company hasn't yet made official claims on the output of this engine, but expect the power and torque to remain the same at 15PS and 13.9Nm. The company though claims to have optimized fuel efficiency to 44.9kmpl against the previous model’s 36.8kmpl.

The scooter makes use of a new frame which has enabled the two-wheeler maker to tweak the overall dimensions as per the requirements. The seat used on the new scooter is flatter than the Aerox and the seat height has risen from 805mm to 815mm on the Force 2.0.

(Also Read: Yamaha launches official accessories for YZF-R15 V4. Check prices here)

Some of the key features of the scooter include its 5.1-inch LCD cluster that though lacks a connectivity option. Other highlights also include its dual-channel ABS.

It may not be launched in the Indian market anytime soon.