Diwali shopping? Top five family scooters to buy in India this festive season

The festive season 2021 is approaching in India, and so is the season of new model launches and limited edition bikes and scooters. Several two-wheeler makers such as Hero, TVS and Honda, have already introduced new vehicles in the market to cash in on the higher two-wheeler demand in the festive season.

Here's a list of all the family-oriented scooters you may consider for purchase this festive season.

TVS Jupiter 125: The newest entrant in the 125 cc scooter segment has been very recently introduced in the Indian market. It comes with a host of segment-first features such as a large 33-liters boot space, external fuel lid, USB socket, and much more. Its pricing starts from ₹ 73,400 (ex-showroom).

73,400 (ex-showroom). Honda Activa 125: The Activa is the biggest name in the scooter industry in India. It is also the most selling model in the segment and is trusted by millions. The 125 cc variant of the scooter is also very popular among typical family buyers. It has been priced from ₹ 70,629 (ex-showroom).

70,629 (ex-showroom). Hero Destini 125: The Hero Destini 125 is one of the most affordable offerings in the segment. At a starting price tag of ₹ 69,500 (ex-showroom), the Destini 125 is the lowest priced 125 cc scooter present in the Indian market.

69,500 (ex-showroom), the Destini 125 is the lowest priced 125 cc scooter present in the Indian market. Yamaha Fascino 125: Yamaha Motor India has recently updated its Fascino scooter that competes in the 125cc segment. It is available in nine colour options and sources power from a 125cc, air-cooled engine that produces 8bhp at 6,500rpm and 10.3Nm at 5,000rpm. It costs ₹ 72,030 (ex-showroom)

72,030 (ex-showroom) Suzuki Access 125: Last but certainly not the least, the Access 125 is one of the most popular family scooters in the Indian market. It has been priced from ₹ 73,400 (ex-showroom).