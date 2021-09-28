Yamaha launches official accessories for YZF-R15 V4. Check prices here

Yamaha Motor India introduced the new-gen YZF-R15 V4 in the country a few days back. Now the company has announced the official accessories list of the new sports bike which includes safety as well as cosmetic accessories.

The YZF-R15 V4's official accessories start from as low as ₹190 for the tank pad and extend all the way up to ₹1,650 for the frame sliders.

The company is offering blue-finished adjustable clutch and brake levers at ₹950 and customers can also purchase the clutch lever guard for ₹900.

Yamaha is offering a skid plate for the new R15 that is available for purchase for ₹550 and the list of official accessories also include seat covers for ₹490 each and a USB charger for ₹750. These accessories can be purchased from the official Yamaha dealerships across the country.

At the heart of the updated R15 sits a 155cc, 4-stroke, liquid-cooled, SOHC, 4-valve engine that produces a maximum power of 18.4 PS at 10,000rpm, and 14.2 Nm of peak torque at 7,500rpm. The fuel-injected motor with Variable Valve Actuation (VVA) is mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

“Under the umbrella of ‘The Call of the Blue’ brand campaign, Yamaha has launched unique products & services. The YZF-R15 V4 carries the same racing DNA as the YZF-M1 & YZF-R1. The R15 V4 will provide Indian customers with all the latest technology that Yamaha has gained from conducting multiple racing activities." said Motofumi Shitara, Chairman, Yamaha Motor India group at the launch of the new R15 V4.