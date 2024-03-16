2024 BYD Atto 3 facelift is here with subtle yet important upgrades. Take a look

The BYD Atto 3 arrived globally in 2022 and the electric SUV has received its first major update
The 2024 BYD Atto 3 now comes with a new Cosmos Black colour, a gloss black finish on the chrome window surrounds and D-pillar
The Build Your Dreams badge on the tailgate has been replaced by the ‘BYD’ logo
The new Atto 3 gets new 18-inch alloy wheels wider tyres for better grip
The cabin gets a major update with the new and larger 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system, replacing the 12.8-inch unit
The screen continues to get the rotating feature enabling it in landscape and portrait modes
The cabin also features a new dark blue and black colour scheme, while there’s a new Intelligent Start feature as well
There are no mechanical changes to the Atto 3 with the 49.9 kWh and 60.5 kWh battery packs available globally
The updated BYD Atto 3 is expected to arrive in India later this year