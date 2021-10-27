Watch: Ola Electric scooters come to life at women-powered Futurefactory

The first e-scooter came out of the factory within six months from the start of building of the phase one of the EV maker's plant. At full scale, it is expected to manufacture around 20 lakh electric scooters in the initial phase.

Ola will offer test rides of these electric scooters to its customers from November 10 for the first time since its launch. The company recently announced that it has deferred final payment for the S1 and S1 Pro e-scooters till next month.

The electric two-wheeler manufacturer had opened bookings for the e-scooters for two days in September at a nominal amount of ₹499. The booking were opened for two days from September 15. Ola Electric claimed it has already seen booking worth more than ₹1,100 crore in those two days.

Ola Electric had launched the S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters earlier on August 15. While the Ola S1 has been priced at ₹1 lakh (ex-showroom), the more premium version called S1 Pro has been priced at ₹1.30 lakh (ex-showroom).

The S1 electric scooter has a claimed range of around 120 kms on single charge. It is available in 10 colour options, and sources power from an 8.5 kW electric motor paired with a 3.97 kWh battery pack. The S1 Pro electric scooter comes with more range of 180 kms on single charge, and has a top speed of 115 kmph.