Facing backlash, Ola Electric defers final payment for S1 and S1 Pro e-scooters

The decision comes after Ola Electric faced a lot of questions regarding delays in test ride and delivery timeline. Ola Electric had earlier said that the delivery of the electric scooters will start from October 15, after final payment of S1 and S1 pro from October 18. Now it is clear, that Ola will not be able to deliver any electric scooter before Diwali.

The company issued a statement saying, "Ola Electric has provided a specific delivery window to every customer who has purchased our scooter and we remain on track to deliver the scooters within that window." It also said, "We prefer customers to pay the balance amount once they have the opportunity to take a test drive and hence the final payment window is aligned to the test drive dates, starting Nov 10 onwards, which have also been communicated to the customers. We are committed to delivering the scooter within the respective delivery window to every customer."

In case any customer wishes to cancel booking for the electric scooter, Ola has promised to refund the entire amount.

Ola Electric had launched the S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters in India on August 15. The Ola S1 electric scooter has been launched at a price of ₹1 lakh, while the S1 Pro electric scooter was launched at a price of ₹1.30 lakh.

The booking were opened for two days from September 15. Ola Electric claimed it has already seen booking worth more than ₹1,100 crore in those two days. The next phase of booking is set to start from November 1, just ahead of Diwali.