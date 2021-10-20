Waiting for Ola S1 test ride? Here's when you can ride the e-scooter

The Ola S1 electric scooter has been launched at a price of ₹1 lakh. The price of the e-scooter is ex showroom and will vary from state to state depending on subsidies on offer. The S1 model has a claimed range of around 120 kms on single charge. Available in 10 different colour options, the Ola S1 draws power from an 8.5 kW electric motor clubbed with a 3.97 kWh battery pack.

The S1 Pro electric scooter is more capable. It was launched at a price of ₹1.30 lakh. The S1 Pro has a range of around 180 kms on single charge, thanks to a larger batter pack, and a top speed of 115 kmph.

Though the company maintains that the delivery of the S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters will begin in time, there are reports that it could take more than two more months for the company to start despatching units. Ola Electric is manufacturing the e-scooters at its Futurefactory near Chennai in Tamil Nadu.