Ola Electric launches its first Hypercharger ahead of test rides. Details here

The roll out of the first Hypercharger comes just days ahead of the beginning of the test rides for the Ola Electric S1 and S1 Pro scooters, both of which were launched on August 15. The company plans to begin deliveries of the e-scooters from next month as well.

(Also read | Ola Electric raises $200 million, to speed up electric bike, car production)

The Ola S1 has been priced at ₹1 lakh (ex-showroom) and it has a claimed range of around 120 kms on single charge. It is available in 10 colour options, and sources power from an 8.5 kW electric motor paired with a 3.97 kWh battery pack. The S1 Pro electric scooter comes with more range of 180 kms on single charge, and has been priced at ₹1.30 lakh thanks to its larger batter pack. It comes with a top speed of 115 kmph.