Ola Electric raises $200 million, to speed up electric bike, car production

Ola Electric, India’s latest electric two-wheeler manufacturing company, has announced that it has raised over 200 million dollars from Falcon Edge, Softbank and others. The lenders have put Ola Electric's valuation at around 3 billion dollars ahead of the company's plan to launch its IPO.

The funds came at a time when Ola has already got off to a flying start with its first products - the S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters.

Ola claims it has sold electric scooters worth over ₹1,100 crore in just two days earlier this month. The Ola S1 electric scooter is priced at ₹1 lakh while the more capable S1 Pro is priced at ₹1.30 lakh.

After the launch of the electric scooters, Bhavish Aggarwal, CEO and Co-Founder of Ola Electric, had expressed his intentions to expand the business to electric motorcycles and cars as well. The latest fund raise has given a boost to his plans.

“India is building technologies of the future and becoming a global EV hub! With this raise, we will accelerate our vehicle dev across 2W scooters, motorbikes and 4W. And fast track Mission Electric: No petrol 2W in India after 2025," Aggarwal wrote while announcing the fund raise development on Twitter today.

The company has issued a statement saying that it will now speed up development of these vehicle platforms, which will also include mass market electric scooters.