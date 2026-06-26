Vespa Edizione Ottantesimo unveiled to celebrate 80 years, limited to just 1,946 units

Vespa has unveiled the Edizione Ottantesimo, an exclusive collector's edition scooter to commemorate the brand's 80th anniversary. Based on the Vespa GTS 310, the special edition will be produced in a numbered series of just 1,946 units, paying tribute to the year the iconic Italian scooter first went into production. The model made its global debut in Rome during the "80 Years of an Icon" celebrations at the Foro Italico.

Raw steel-inspired design

The limited edition is centred around one of Vespa's defining characteristics, its all-steel monocoque body. Unlike the colourful finishes typically associated with the brand, the Edizione Ottantesimo features a unique livery inspired by raw steel, symbolising the material that has defined Vespa's construction since 1946. Contrasting this metallic finish are green accents on the saddle, wheel rims and side graphics, a nod to some of the earliest single-colour Vespas.

Adding to its exclusivity are several bespoke design elements. The scooter features a removable body-coloured rear seat cowl that gives it a single-seat appearance. The saddle comes with a horizontal heat-sealed stitching with matching thread, while the redesigned wheel rims draw inspiration from the pressed-steel wheels of the original 1946 Vespa 98. A commemorative numbered plaque is placed under the seat, highlighting the scooter's limited production.

The side panels carry a three-dimensional '80' graphic, whose design also references Vespa's hexagonal logo and bolt heads. Buyers will also receive a matching helmet finished in the same textured grey and green colour combination, complete with anniversary graphics.

The scooter gets a raw steel-inspired finish, exclusive styling touches, a matching helmet, and even an Assouline coffee table book.

Powered by Vespa's most powerful 310 cc engine

Mechanically, the Edizione Ottantesimo remains identical to the Vespa GTS 310. It is powered by the brand's 310 cc single-cylinder engine that produces 25 hp, making it the most powerful engine ever fitted to a production Vespa.

Features

The scooter comes loaded with modern equipment, including full LED lighting, a 5-inch TFT colour display, the Vespa MIA smartphone connectivity system, keyless ignition, under-seat and front shield courtesy lights, dual-channel ABS, and ASR traction control as standard.

Vespa will also offer a range of accessories for the anniversary edition, including a colour-matched 36-litre top box with a padded backrest, along with luggage racks, windshields, crash protection bars and an electronic anti-theft system.

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To further underline its collector appeal, every Edizione Ottantesimo will be delivered with an exclusive hardcover photographic book created by luxury publisher Assouline. The volume showcases rare archival photographs and documents from Piaggio's archives, tracing the Vespa's journey over the past eight decades.

The Vespa Edizione Ottantesimo is available to order globally through Vespa's official website. The company has not announced plans to introduce this limited-edition model in India.

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