Lamborghini Fenomeno unveiled with top speed of 350 kmph, is limited to 29 units

At Monterey Car Week 2025, Lamborghini lifted the veil on perhaps its most audacious creation yet: the Fenomeno, a limited-run hybrid hypercar that doubles as a bold design manifesto from Centro Stile’s 20-year legacy. Restricted to just 29 customer-bound units (with one reserved for Lamborghini’s own collection), the Fenomeno blends raw power, avant-garde design, and exclusive craftsmanship—truly a vehicle that lives up to its name, which echoes a legendary fighting bull from Morelia, Mexico.

What powers the Lamborghini Fenomeno?

At the heart of the Fenomeno lies Lamborghini’s most potent V12 engine ever crafted, a naturally aspirated 6.5-litre powerhouse delivering a staggering 1,065 bhp at 9,250 rpm, paired with three electric motors contributing another 241 bhp, for a total output of 1,306 bhp.

At the rear, the Fenomeno gets Y-shaped LED tail lamps.

What is the top speed and acceleration time of the Lamborghini Fenomeno?

This superlative powertrain results in a catapulting 0–100 km/h (0–62 mph) time of just 2.4 seconds and a top speed exceeding 350 km/h (218+ mph).

Lamborghini Fenomeno highlights

The Fenomeno features Lamborghini’s latest CCM-R Plus carbon-ceramic brake system—designed for exceptional durability and consistent, high-performance stopping power.

Its aerodynamic toolkit includes novel air intakes, aerodynamic “curtains," and an S-duct inspired by GT3 race cars—all serving functional cooling and stability, not just aesthetic flair.

From the sides, the Fenomeno continues to have that wedge shape design that we have seen on sports cars from Lamborghini.

Design-wise, the Fenomeno is a radical iteration of the brand’s stylistic language. Its silhouette draws inspiration from the long-tail Essenza SCV12, while the front fascia reinterprets signature Y-shaped lighting and introduces bolder geometric contours. The monocoque chassis and body are fully carbon fiber, accentuating lightweight performance and visually underscoring its raceborne heritage.

Inside, the cockpit is pure futurism: carbon everywhere, three digital screens, ambient lighting that frames the layout like something from a sci-fi flick, and full customization through Lamborghini’s Ad Personam program—over 400 exterior hues and a virtually unlimited array of interior materials and palettes.

Lineage of Lamborghini

Indeed, the Fenomeno follows in the lineage of the Reventón (2007), Sesto Elemento (2010), Veneno (2013), Centenario (2016), Sián (2019), and Countach (2021)—a proud tradition of “few-off" halo cars that spotlight craftsmanship, exclusivity, and unyielding performance.

While Lamborghini teases this as a beacon for future styling and hybrid innovation, the company’s electrification roadmap—covering models like the Lanzador and electric Urus—remains fluid, with timelines yet to fully crystallize.

