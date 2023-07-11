HT Auto
Upcoming Ather 450S e-scooter to get a new colour LCD console, no touch capability

Ather Energy is gearing up to introduce the 450S electric scooter to the market, which will bring the brand back in action as far as price wars go. The Ather 450S will be the most affordable electric scooter to come from the manufacturer and is a derivative of the 450X sans a few features and cosmetic updates. HT Auto now has more details on the 450S which will feature an LCD instrument console instead of the touchscreen unit seen on the flagship 450X.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 11 Jul 2023, 15:26 PM
The Ather 450S will get an LCD console in a bid to be more cost-effective over the 450X with the touchscreen console
The Ather 450S will get an LCD console in a bid to be more cost-effective over the 450X with the touchscreen console

The fancier touchscreen unit will make way for a simpler LCD unit on the Ather 450S, which will have a coloured, segmented display. It may not have touch capability that is similar to a new-age smartphone and also brings features like in-built navigation, document storage, connectivity features and more. It needs to be seen if the company will bring Bluetooth connectivity with call/SMS notifications with the 450S.

Also Read : Ather Energy sales register 101% growth in June, volumes drop month-on-month

The touchscreen instrument console will remain specific to the Ather 450X
More affordable Ather 450S

The Ather 450S is being designed to be cost-effective, particularly at the price of 1.30 lakh (ex-showroom). This will require some feature reductions to make it more reasonably priced. Not only the touchscreen unit, but the 450S will also feature a smaller 3 kWh battery pack that will offer a range of 115 km (IDC) as against 146 km (IDC) on the 3.7 kWh 450X. The top speed will remain the same at 90 kmph with power coming from a 6.4 kW (8.58 bhp) electric motor. Peak torque output stands at 26 Nm. That said, expect the model to look identical to the 450X barring a few cosmetic changes.

Ather Energy was the first major player to introduce a touchscreen console on electric two-wheelers in 2018, a feature trend that has caught on since then on most premium electric scooters. With the 450S, the company aims to rejuvenate sales which nosedived due to the price hike by creating a more accessible option without losing the ride-ability of the e-scooter.

Also Read : Buying an Ather 450X just got easier; new 60-month loan window announced

More details on what’s changed on the 450S are yet to be announced and we expect the official launch to take place sometime in August this year. The e-scooter will compete against the Ola S1, TVS iQube, Ampere Primus, and the like in the segment. It also aims to pull customers from the 125 cc ICE-powered scooters in the market.

First Published Date: 11 Jul 2023, 15:26 PM IST
