Home Auto Electric Vehicles Ola S1 Air Rivalling Ather 450s Electric Scooter Is Here, Priced At 1.29 Lakh

Ola S1 Air rivalling Ather 450S electric scooter is here, priced at 1.29 lakh

Ather Energy on Thursday launched the much-awaited Ather 450S electric scooter, which is the new entry-level model from the startup. Priced at 129,999 (ex-showroom), the Athr 450S will directly challenge Ola Electric's entry-level scooter S1 Air, which is slated to go on sale soon. What's interesting about the Ather 450S is the manufacturer claims it is capable of offering similar performance and superior riding experience compared to the conventional 125 cc petrol scooters available in the market.

By: Mainak Das
| Updated on: 01 Jun 2023, 13:54 PM
Sitting below the 450X, the 450S comes as the new entry-level electric scooter of the Ather Energy lineup. (Representational image)
Sitting below the 450X, the 450S comes as the new entry-level electric scooter of the Ather Energy lineup. (Representational image)

Ather 450S electric scooter will be available for booking for customers from July 2023 onwards at Ather Experience Centres across India, said the company. It also said that the pricing of this scooter complies with the revised FAME 2 scheme. The consumers can avail more benefits from their respective state EV policies. Powering the Ather 450S is a 3 kWh battery pack that claims to offer a 115 km range on a single charge and enables the scooter to run at a top speed of 90 kmph, which is sufficient for commuting in and around the city.

(Also check: Ather 450X Pro Pack: What features does it offer?)

Speaking about the launch of the new electric scooter, Tarun Mehta, Co-Founder & CEO of Ather Energy, said that the 450 platform has been immensely successful for the company and it wanted to make the EV available to a wider range of buyers. “The 450 platform has been immensely successful for us, and we wanted to make it available to a wider set of buyers. The 450S will be our new entry-level variant for those looking to enter the electric segment but are seeking the quality and assurance that Ather scooters provide. Within the category, the 450S will break new grounds and will offer first-of-its-kind tech features in the performance scooter segment, raising the bar in terms of riding pleasure and safety while still delivering on performance," he added.

First Published Date: 01 Jun 2023, 13:54 PM IST
TAGS: Ather Energy Ather 450S Ather Energy electric scooter electric vehicle EV electric mobility
