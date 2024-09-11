Updated 2024 TVS Apache RR 310 to launch on September 16

TVS Motor Company has shared an invite for the launch of a new offering on September 16, 2024. While the company has not disclosed the details of its new launch, we reckon this could be the updated TVS Apache RR 310. The full-faired motorcycle was spotted testing recently, hinting at an imminent launch. The launch also coincides with the arrival of the TVS Apache RTR 310 launched around this time last year.

2024 TVS Apache RR 310: What to Expect?

The 2024 TVS Apache RR 310 is expected to get many changes, borrowing several elements from the new Apache RTR 310. Previous spy shots reveal new winglets on the side fairings bringing better aero capability to the bike. Winglets first appeared on MotoGP machines and are now more commonly seen on litre-class motorcycles.

Furthermore, the updated TVS Apache RR 310 is expected to come with new colour and graphic options, while the Build-To-Order (BTO) variants could see completely new colour schemes as well. TVS could tweak the styling in places including new panels and exhaust on the machine.

The big updates could come in the form of the engine. The TVS Apache RTR 310 uses new internals on its engine that could make it on the 2024 Apache RR 310. The current 312.2 cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder motor churns out 33.5 bhp and 27.3 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The Apache RTR 310’s motor, meanwhile, develops 35.08 bhp and 27.3 Nm of peak torque.

TVS could bring major updates to the Bring-To-Order program on the Apache RR 310

TVS could also introduce the features from the Apache RTR 310 on the 2024 Apache RR 310 including rear-lift mitigation, heated and cooled rider’s seat, dynamic headlamps, cruise control, traction control, multiple riding modes, and more. More details on the updated TVS Apache RR 310 will be available by early next week. Make sure to watch this space for all the action.

