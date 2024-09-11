HT Auto
Updated 2024 TVS Apache RR 310 to launch on September 16

11 Sep 2024
While the company has not disclosed the details of its new launch, we reckon this could be the updated TVS Apache RR 310 borrowing upgrades from the A
2024 TVS Apache RR 310 Spy Shot
The 2024 TVS Apache RR 310 is expected to arrive with a host of upgrades including winglets on the side fairing and possibly new features from the Apache RTR 310 (Instagram/Motorradtheorymedia)
TVS Motor Company has shared an invite for the launch of a new offering on September 16, 2024. While the company has not disclosed the details of its new launch, we reckon this could be the updated TVS Apache RR 310. The full-faired motorcycle was spotted testing recently, hinting at an imminent launch. The launch also coincides with the arrival of the TVS Apache RTR 310 launched around this time last year.

2024 TVS Apache RR 310: What to Expect?

The 2024 TVS Apache RR 310 is expected to get many changes, borrowing several elements from the new Apache RTR 310. Previous spy shots reveal new winglets on the side fairings bringing better aero capability to the bike. Winglets first appeared on MotoGP machines and are now more commonly seen on litre-class motorcycles.

Also Read : Upcoming TVS Apache RR 310 spied for first time. Check details.

2023 TVS Apache RTR 310
The TVS Apache RR 310 could borrow features from the Apache RTR 310 launched in September last year
Furthermore, the updated TVS Apache RR 310 is expected to come with new colour and graphic options, while the Build-To-Order (BTO) variants could see completely new colour schemes as well. TVS could tweak the styling in places including new panels and exhaust on the machine.

The big updates could come in the form of the engine. The TVS Apache RTR 310 uses new internals on its engine that could make it on the 2024 Apache RR 310. The current 312.2 cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder motor churns out 33.5 bhp and 27.3 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The Apache RTR 310’s motor, meanwhile, develops 35.08 bhp and 27.3 Nm of peak torque.

2021 TVS Apache RR 310
TVS could bring major updates to the Bring-To-Order program on the Apache RR 310
TVS could also introduce the features from the Apache RTR 310 on the 2024 Apache RR 310 including rear-lift mitigation, heated and cooled rider’s seat, dynamic headlamps, cruise control, traction control, multiple riding modes, and more. More details on the updated TVS Apache RR 310 will be available by early next week. Make sure to watch this space for all the action.

First Published Date: 11 Sep 2024, 17:10 PM IST
TAGS: Apache RR 310 Apache RTR 310

