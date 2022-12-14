TVS to launch Euro-5 compliant two-wheelers in this country. Know here

TVS Motor Company said it plans to launch Euro-5 emission norms-compliant two-wheelers in Turkey. It would launch products like the Jupiter, NTorq Race Edition, Raider and Apache RTR 200 4V in the European country. The Indian two-wheeler giant has also said that the company's decision to launch Euro-5 compliant two-wheelers in the country comes in response to the Turkey government's decision to regulate adherence to Euro-5 emission norms, considering the environmental protection and wellbeing of the citizens.

TVS is now awaiting approval from the European Union and local authorities to introduce its planned products in the country. The auto company has further said that once the prototype-product approval of the European Union and local authorities are in place, it will launch the Euro-5 emission norms-compliant two-wheelers there.

The Euro-5 emission norm is synonymous with BS-5, which India skipped to implement BS-6 emission norms directly from BS-4. Meanwhile, in India, the two-wheeler manufacturer is working on cleaner and greener powertrain technology. At the Ethanol Technology Exhibition, organised by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), TVS Motor Company hinted that it is seriously mulling the idea of bringing flex-fuel-driven products into its two-wheeler lineup. Interestingly, TVS has already launched a flex-fuel engine-powered motorcycle, but this time, it aims to scale up the technology penetration.

TVS Motor Company CEO KN Radhakrishnan said that the auto company foresees mass production of flex-fuel engine products will become a reality by 2024. He also said that by September or October 2024, the company would be working on mass production of a flex-fuel two-wheeler. He hinted that other two-wheeler manufacturers in India too are working on similar technologies that will allow future products with the flex-fuel engine to run on both petrol and ethanol, allowing better environment-friendly technology in the segment.

