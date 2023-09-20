Kia Seltos SUV garners over 50,000 bookings in two months

Kia launched the 2023 Seltos SUV in July at a starting price of ₹10.89 lakh
Kia India has already dispatched 5.47 lakh units of Seltos so far, including exports
Kia says it has been receiving at least 800 bookings every day for the Creta-rival SUV since launch
More than two third of the bookings have been made for the top-spec variants
Almost half of the bookings have been made for the variants which offer ADAS technology
The petrol variants of the new Kia Seltos has seen more bookings than the diesel variants
The Seltos comes with 15 safety features as standard and 17 ADAS Level 2 autonomous features
The new Kia Seltos is priced between ₹10.89 lakh and of ₹19.99 lakh (ex-showroom)
The Seltos rivals the likes of Hyundai Creta, Maruti Grand Vitara among other compact SUVs