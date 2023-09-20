Kia Seltos SUV garners over 50,000 bookings in two months

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Sep 20, 2023

Kia launched the 2023 Seltos SUV in July at a starting price of 10.89 lakh

Kia India has already dispatched 5.47 lakh units of Seltos so far, including exports

Kia says it has been receiving at least 800 bookings every day for the Creta-rival SUV since launch

More than two third of the bookings have been made for the top-spec variants

 Check product page

Almost half of the bookings have been made for the variants which offer ADAS technology

The petrol variants of the new Kia Seltos has seen more bookings than the diesel variants

The Seltos comes with 15 safety features as standard and 17 ADAS Level 2 autonomous features

The new Kia Seltos is priced between 10.89 lakh and of 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom) 

The Seltos rivals the likes of Hyundai Creta, Maruti Grand Vitara among other compact SUVs
Also check out the first drive review of the new Seltos before you book one
Click Here