TVS RTSx concept showcased at Auto Expo 2025, features the new RT-XD4 300cc engine

TVS Motor India showcased its RTSx concept at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. The concept vehicle features the company's newly developed RT-XD4 engine which was first showcased at the TVS Motosoul 2024. The RT-XD4 is a 300 cc unit that will be used in the upcoming motorcycles. The engine has been completely designed and developed in-house by TVS.

The TVS RTSx concept, featuring the new 300cc engine produces 34.5 bhp and 28.5 Nm of torque. The company claims that the motorcycle can sprint from a stand still to 100 kmph in 6.3 seconds. The engine gets paired with a sensorless bi-directional six speed gearbox with quickshifter. It further features a wet multiplate hydraulic slip and assist clutch.

In terms of hardware, the concept bike is built on a material trellis main frame with a cast aluminium subframe. Up front it gets 43 mm USD forks with 180 mm travel, while at the rear it features a solid die cast aluminium swing arm directly hinged monoshock, pre-load adjustable suspension with 180 mm travel. Braking duties are handled by a 300 mm disc at front and 240 mm disc.

TVS RT-XD4 engine

The new TVS RT-XD4 gets updated tech over the existing 312cc TVS engine. The new engine uses four dual technologies. It gets dual overhead cams with a downdraft port that helps the engine to rev higher and deliver more performance. There are two oil pumps with split chamber crankcase that deliver optimum lubrication and all-range torque. Then there are dual cooling jacket cylinder heads with a water jacket on top and an oil jacket below that further increases cooling which again helps in delivering better performance.

Additionally, there is the dual breather system that effectively prevents oil contamination and reduces oil consumption which helps in delivering consistent performance over long durations. It also gets liquid-cooling along with water and oil jackets.

Compared to the current 312.12 cc engine producing 35 bhp and 28.7 Nm, the new RT-XD4 engine offers better performance. The existing engine has a bore of 80 mm and stroke of 62.1 mm, liquid-cooled, and has a 6-speed gearbox with slipper clutch. While the performance figures between the two are similar, in fact lower on the new engine, the advanced architecture of the RT-XD4 engine may offer an edge in overall capability.

TVS claims that the new engine has a highly linear torque delivery, resulting in smooth and seamless power delivery. While official details are yet to be confirmed, it is expected that the RT-XD4 engine will also be lighter compared to the current 312cc engine, which could result in an improved power-to-weight ratio. It can further offer better fuel efficiency and make it easier to comply with forthcoming, more stringent emission regulations.

