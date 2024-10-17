Tata Nexon receives 5 star crash test rating. Check out its safety features

Bharat NCAP recently crash tested the Nexon.
It scored 5 stars in the test.
Here are Tata Nexon's safety features
As standard, Tata Motors offers the Nexon with 6 airbags and an Electronic Stability Program.
There is also Hill Hold Control on offer that helps the driver in driving on steep hills.
The Nexon also comes with rear parking sensors, central locking and tilt and a collapsable steering wheel.
The higher variants come with a rear parking camera and Tyre Pressure Monitoring System and a rear defogger.
There are also front fog lamps with cornering function and auto-dimming IRVM.
Tata also offers front parking sensors and Blind View Monitor.