TVS Raider vs rivals: Price comparison

TVS Motor Company has announced the launch of its new Raider 125cc motorcycle in the Indian market recently. The new Raider has been priced from ₹77,500 (ex-showroom, Delhi). At this cost, the new bike comes out as a direct rival to the likes of the other 125 cc bikes in the segment such as the Bajaj Pulsar 125, Hero Glamour and Honda Shine SP 125.

Here's how TVS' brand new product stands against its rivals in terms of pricing.

Bajaj Pulsar 125 ( ₹ 77,843): Bajaj Pulsar isn't just a brand/model name, in India, it is nothing less than a cult. The Pulsar family of bikes from Bajaj Auto has huge followership, making it one of the most sold sports bike brands in the country. The company has stretched the Pulsar tree that now features models in all segments - 125 cc, 150 cc, 180 cc, 200 cc and also 220 cc. The Pulsar 125 has been offered in two configurations - Standard and Split Seat. While the former has been priced from ₹ 77,843, the latter costs ₹ 80,698. Both prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.

Hero Glamour ( ₹ 74,900): Hero MotoCorp's Glamour starts from ₹ 74,900 (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the base Self Start Drum trim and extends up to ₹ 80,500 (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the top-spec Disc 100 Million Edition trim.

Honda Shine SP125 ( ₹ 78,381): Honda 2Wheelers India also has its offering in the 125 cc segment that includes the SP125 model. This has been priced from ₹ 78,381 (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the base Drum variant and extends up to ₹ 82,677 (ex-showroom, Delhi), making it one of the costliest offerings in the segment.