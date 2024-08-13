TVS’ next offering to be launched on August 22. Is it the new Jupiter 110?

TVS Motor Company has announced that it will be launching its next offering on August 22, 2024. The two-wheeler giant is tight-lipped about what the upcoming model will be but rumours are rife that the company is readying a comprehensive update to its most popular scooter. Speculations suggest that the TVS Jupiter 110 will see a significant update when it arrives next week making it more competitive against newer offerings, both ICE and electric.

New TVS Jupiter 110: What to expect?

Rumours suggest that the upcoming TVS Jupiter 110 could see a major redesign considering the current model has been largely unchanged for years now. While the model continues to be a strong seller, the design and feature updates should lease a new life into its sales especially with competition coming in the form electric scooters from Ather and Ola as well as TVS’ own iQube.

The TVS Jupiter 110 has aged well with the two-wheeler maker consistently updating the scooter over the years. However, a comprehensive refresh will help extend the life further on the model

The update should bring more contemporary upgrades including LED lighting with an LED DRL, more stylish panels, better storage space including a larger under-seat boot, a digital console with Bluetooth connectivity, turn-by-turn and even connected tech. The model is likely to get more efficient and a future norms-compliant motor keeping it sustainable for years to come. Notably, this would be the brand’s first major launch for 2024, having brought upgrades to its other models in the first half of the calendar year.

New TVS Jupiter Changes

TVS could take a leaf out of the Jupiter 125 and bring changes like the external fuel filler moved to the front apron and the fuel tank moved under the floorboard to liberate more room under the seat. Also, expect to see a newer seat with the latest iteration.

Of course, TVS is yet to confirm if it will indeed be the new Jupiter 110 arriving on August 22. We expect the company to release more details in the days to come leading up to the launch. That said, expect prices to witness a revision with the updated offering when it arrives. The current TVS Jupiter 110 starts from ₹77,000 (ex-showroom). The model competes against the Honda Activa, Honda Dio, Hero Xoom, Hero Pleasure+ and the like.

