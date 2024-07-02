Apache & Jupiter help TVS Motor Company’s sales grow by 5%

TVS Motor Company has announced that it sold 3,33,646 units in June 2024 with a growth of 5 per cent as against 3,16,411 units in the month of June 2023. Total two-wheelers registered a growth of 6 per cent with sales increasing from 3,04,401 units in June 2023 to 3,22,168 units in June 2024. Domestic two-wheelers registered growth of 8 per cent with sales increasing from 2,35,833 units in June 2023 to 2,55,734 units in June 2024.

Motorcycles from the company reported a growth of 3 per cent with sales figures increasing from 1,48,208 units in June 2023 to 1,52,701 units in June 2024. TVS is also quite popular when it comes to scooters. They registered a growth of 6 per cent with sales increasing from 1,21,364 units in June 2023 to 1,28,986 units in June 2024.

The company's total exports stood at 76,074 units in June 2024 as against 79,144 units in June 2023. Two-wheeler exports reported sales of 66,434 units in June 2024 as against 68,568 units in last year during the same month. While the sales figures seem robust, there have been a few challenges in container availability due to prevailing conditions in the Red Sea.

TVS Motor Company also sells three wheelers which registered sales figures of 11,478 units in June 2024 as against 12,010 units in June 2023. During the first quarter of the financial year 2024-25, the two-wheeler of the company registered a growth of 15 per cent with sales increasing from 9.18 Lakh units in the first quarter of the financial year 2023-24 to 10.56 Lakh units in the first quarter of 2024-25. Three-wheeler of the company registered sales of 0.31 Lakh units in the first quarter of the financial year 2024-25 as against 0.35 Lakh units in 2023-24. Total exports registered a growth of 12% with sales increasing from 2.27 Lakh units in the first quarter of FY 2023-24 to 2.54 Lakh units in the current quarter.

Finally, there are the sales of electric vehicles. TVS currently only sells iQube and It grew by 10 per cent with sales increasing from 14,462 units in June 2023 to 15,859 units in June 2024. The brand recently launched new variants of iQube electric scooter.

