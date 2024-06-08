HT Auto
TVS iQube electric scooter recalled for pre-emptive inspection. Here's why

TVS iQube electric scooter recalled for pre-emptive inspection. Here's why

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 08 Jun 2024, 10:47 AM
  • TVS iQube electric scooters manufactured between July 10, 2023 and September 9, 2023 have been recalled.
TVS iQube
The iQube has been doing pretty well in the Indian market since it was updated.
TVS iQube
The iQube has been doing pretty well in the Indian market since it was updated.

TVS Motor Company has issued a recall for its iQube electric scooter. The homegrown manufacturer said that they are recalling the scooter for “proactive inspection". The units produced between July 10, 2023 and September 9, 2023 have been recalled. The company will be reaching out to customers and the bridge tube of units will be inspected to ensure that the vehicle's ride handling is good over extended usage. The company will not be charging anything if any rectification is required.

The portfolio of TVS iQube was recently expanded with three new variants. There is a new 2.2 kWh battery pack option priced at 94,999 ex-showroom. Then there is the iQube ST that is being offered with two battery pack options - a 3.4 kWh unit and a 5.1 kWh unit. They are priced at 1.55 lakh and 1.83 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.

Tvs Iqube (HT Auto photo)
TVS iQube ST

The 3.4 kWh variant of the TVS iQube ST offers a real-world range of 100 km, with a charging time of 0-80 per cent in two hours and 50 minutes. On the other hand, the 5.1 kWh variant claims to have the largest battery pack in its segment, enabling a range of 150 km on a single charge. Charging the 5.1 kWh battery from 0-80 per cent takes four hours and 18 minutes.

The iQube ST includes a 7-inch colour TFT touchscreen display, TPMS, connected features, and 32 litres of boot space. The 5.1 kWh variant has a top speed of 82 kmph, while the 3.4 kWh version is limited to 78 kmph. Both variants are available in four colour options: Copper Bronze Matte, Coral Sand Satin, Titanium Gray Matte, and Starlight Blue.

Also Read : TVS iQube S review: Should you buy it or wait for iQube ST?

TVS iQube 2.2 kWh

The new entry-level TVS iQube comes equipped with a five-inch colour TFT screen. It also includes features such as vehicle crash and tow alerts, turn-by-turn navigation and a 30-litre under-seat storage space. The TVS iQube 2.2 kWh option is available in two colour options, Walnut Brown and Pearl White.

