The South Korean automaker uncovered EV5 electric SUV
The EV5 comes following the footsteps of the EV9 when it comes to design
Based on e-GMP modular platform, EV5 comes in three variants with different battery options and promises up to 720 km range
A stylish concept uncovered by Kia is the EV3, previewing an entry-level electric SUV
Despite having a smaller footprint, it cleverly uses design elements from EV9 and EV5 SUVs
Expect this concept EV to enter production later this decade, as Kia aims to go big with electric cars by 2030
Kia EV3 is another concept the automaker has revealed, previewing a stylish electric sedan
Expect the production avatar of Kia EV3 concept to come challenging Tesla Model 3
However, Kia has not revealed when it would enter production