Kia unveils EV5 electric SUV, reveals EV3 and EV4 concepts

Kia celebrated its first global EV day event by unveiling three electric vehicles, including the production EV5 electric SUV. The other two models uncovered by the South Korean auto giant are in their concept forms. These include the EV3 electric SUV and EV4 electric sedan. The automaker claimed that all these three electric cars showcased at the event will join its global EV lineup in future and will play crucial roles in achieving an annual sales target of 10 lakh electric vehicles by 2026 and increase it to 16 lakh units per year by 2030.

Kia introduced the EV6 electric SUV in several markets globally earlier this year including India. Also, the flagship EV9 SUV was showcased in concept form at the Auto Expo 2023 earlier this year in India. It is expected to launch here later this year or in 2024. The all-new Kia EV5 comes following the same design philosophy and looks like a shorter version of the EV9. However, there are significant distinct design elements of the SUV that set it apart from the flagship electric SUV.

The new Kia electric cars come based on the e-GMP modular platform, which has been specially developed for the electric vehicles of the automaker. The Kia EV5 electric SUV comes available in three variants: Standard, Long Range and Long Range AWD. The Standard version gets power from a 64 kWh battery pack and a 160 kW motor. It could come promising a 530 km range on a single charge. The Long Range and the Long Range AWD variants are powered by an 88 kWh battery pack. While the Long Range model is expected to offer a 720 km range, the top-end AWD version is likely to offer a 650 km range on a single charge. Kia has stated that the EV5 electric SUV will have different battery packs and range options depending on the market. Also, there will be a performance-oriented GT version of this EV. The SUV will come with ADAS technology with V2L and other features, which were seen in the EV9 and EV6.

Speaking about the Kia EV3, it comes as an entry-level electric SUV, which shares several design elements with the EV9 and the EV5 despite having a smaller footprint. It gets a boxy look blended with curves. It gets a steeply-raked windshield and a roofline that subtly tapers to the back. The muscular wheel arches and chunky alloy wheels enhance its strong vibe.

The Kia EV4 is a radically designed electric sedan that looks like a future Tesla Model 3 rival. The car comes with a sharp-looking front profile with vertical headlamps, a prominent bumper with a large air intake, a prominent shoulder line etc. It also comes with an integrated spoiler, triangular pattern wheels etc.

Kia aims to grab a sizeable chunk of the global electric vehicle market by the end of this decade. For this, the automaker is focusing on introducing new models as well as increasing sales volume. The EV5 along with the new concepts come as a testimony to that.

