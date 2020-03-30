TVS Motor, Group companies to donate 25 crore to PM's Relief Fund

TVS Motor Company and its Group Companies TVS Credit Services Ltd., Sundaram-Clayton Ltd., on Monday declared that it will be donating ₹25 crore to the PM's Relief Fund to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This is in line with the company's continuous endeavour to ensure prosperous and sustainable communities. It is in addition to the ongoing activities being already undertaken through Srinivasan Services Trust, the CSR arm of the group," it said in a statement.

"The COVID-19 pandemic marks an unprecedented time in modern history and it will require the best of humanity to overcome the battle. We applaud the Government's strong resolve and numerous actions to fight this. Now, more than ever, it requires all of us to cooperate and support each other as a nation," said Venu Srinivasan, Chairman, TVS Motor Company.

The company previously announced that its social arm, Srinivasan Services Trust (SST), is already working on implementation of various measures against the coronavirus pandemic. It is manufacturing and supplying supportive equipment such as masks, and providing cooked meals to the healthcare workers and police officers working at the frontline.

As announced in the past, some of the key initiatives of the Srinivasan Services Trust (SST) include production and supply of one million face masks for essential service providers, helping municipalities with vehicles and disinfectants, manufacturing of medical equipment, and operating factory kitchens for pre-packed cooked meals at the production sites in Hosur, Padi and Mysuru. These meals will be supplied to all essential care workers such as police personnel, municipal staff and healthcare workers.

The company is also working on collaboration with 3D printing firms which can aid in the manufacturing of ventilators and other medical equipment. This will be provided to the medical centres and hospitals which lack inventory to deal with the coronavirus patients.







