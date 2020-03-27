TVS Motor Company and Sundaram-Clayton announce 30 Crore to fight COVID-19

TVS Motor Company and die-caster Sundaram-Clayton Ltd. (SCL) have announced a fund of ₹30 crore to support the nationwide efforts to li the coronavirus outbreak.

"This is an unprecedented crisis that requires all of us to cooperate and support each other as a nation," said Mr. Venu Srinivasan, Chairman, TVS Motor Company. "Our priority is to help the government efforts to contain and mitigate the effects of this pandemic. We will continue to do what we can for the community and people, as we have done in our 100-year history."

Srinivasan Services Trust (SST), the social arm of TVS Motor Company and Sundaram-Clayton Ltd. will fund the project which will accelerate measures taken to upgrade healthcare facilities and supply supportive equipment including masks, as well as cooked meals for those at the frontline.

In the first phase, SST has already supplied 10 disinfectant spray fitted tractors and a batch of 30 personnel to the Municipal Corporation of Hosur, Krishnagiri and Mysuru.

Moving forward, SST will manufacture 1 million face masks and distribute the same to those at the forefront, delivering essential services.

The company is also evaluating collaborations with 3D printing firms in order to help in the manufacturing of ventilators which will strengthen the inventory against COVID-19. Ventilators will be provided to the hospitals which currently lack the proper equipment to deal with the coronavirus patients.

TVS Motor Company and Sundaram-Clayton Ltd. have already shut all the production sites as well as company offices as per the latest guidelines.

The company said, "This is a difficult time for all stakeholders and it is exploring various methods to mitigate the financial duress and also appeals to all countrymen to do their part by observing the lockdown and maintaining hand hygiene and social distancing."







