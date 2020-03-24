Yamaha Fascino 125 zooms past TVS NTorq 125 in February sales

The TVS NTorq 125 has always been a strong contender in the 125 cc scooter category. But it seems to have lost the race to the new Yamaha Fascino 125 which has managed to zoom past it in the February 2020 sales.

Yamaha has sold 25,709 units of the Fascino 125 last month, against 22,804 units of the TVS NTorq. In comparison to the January sales, the former has shown drastic progress and more than doubled the numbers from 11,647 units to 25,709 in just one month. While the latter also shown progress since it jumped from 20,644 units in January to 22,804 units in February.

The Yamaha Fascino was launched in December 2019 in the latest 125 cc avatar. This model replaced the earlier 110 cc unit and also marked Yamaha's entry in the bigger 125 cc scooter segment in the country. Yamaha then went on to launching the sportier and funkier Ray ZR 125 and Street Rally 125.

The TVS NTorq has always been a very sport-oriented scooter which is highly acclaimed for some of its best-in-class features. It was launched back in February 2018 and has retained its spot as one of the strongest-selling scooters in its category. The NTorq is known for its unique and sporty styling, long-list of features, sharp handling dynamics and much more.

But it looks like that Yamaha has finally cracked the code by adding a more powerful engine to the Fascino which has worked wonders and upped its charm.

Other top-selling scooters in February include the Honda Activa (Activa 6G and Activa 125) at the number one spot with 2,22,961 sales, Suzuki Access 125 at the second spot with 50,103 sales, TVS Jupiter at the third spot with 31,440 and Honda Dio at the fourth spot with a total sales of 26,494 units.

The TVS NTorq 125 is priced from ₹65,975 (ex-showroom, Delhi), while the Yamaha Fascino 125 currently retails at a starting price of ₹66,430 (ex-showroom, Delhi).