2020 Yamaha Majesty S 155 price revealed in Japan, rivals Aprilia SXR 160

Yamaha Majesty S scooter has been launched in the Japanese market at a price tag of ¥3,45,000 (equivalent to ₹2.4 lakh). It comes as an even more powerful offering than the Aprilia SXR 160 maxi-scooter which will set foot in the Indian market around August this year.

After Japan, the Majesty S scooter will also be launched in several other markets across the globe, and Malaysia and Philippines will be probably be on the list.

On the outside, the scooter hosts a stylish apron-mounted LED headlight and features quite a bold profile which makes it look quite attractive. Also, the high-raised pillion-seat contributes to its aggressive stance. Moreover, other styling bits like the alloy wheels, blacked-out side-mounted exhaust and black-yellow contrasting colour scheme adds flair to its overall sporty appeal.

The Yamaha Majesty S uses the same VVA-equipped 155c single-cylinder as the NMax and the NVX 155. This unit is also seen on the YZF R15 V3.0, but it has been de-tuned slightly and now produces 15 PS of maximum power at 7,500 rpm and 14 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm.

The company claims that the scooter is capable of delivering 40 km/l of fuel-efficiency. In comparison to this, the Aprilia SXR 160 runs on a 160 cc single-cylinder, 3-valve FI engine which belts out 11.01 PS at 7,600 rpm and 11.6 Nm at 6,000 rpm.

Some of the top features of the Yamaha Majesty S scooter include a sporty three-pod semi-digital instrument cluster, 12V DC socket in the front apron, front fuel filler cap, 267 mm front/245 mm rear discs, aluminium hook, and large under-seat storage.

It has a relatively taller seat height of 795 mm. Also, its running order weight of 145 kg is at par with most of the commuter segment motorcycles in India. It is good enough to accommodate 7.4-litre fuel at once which is on a higher side in comparison to the regular scooters sold. It is suspended on a telescopic fork (front) and a single monoshock (rear) setup.



