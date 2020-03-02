Yamaha announces pricelist of its entire BS 6 product line-up

While the BS 6 emission deadline is still a month away (April 1, 2020), Yamaha Motor India has announced the detailed price-list of its entire BS 6 compliant product line-up for 2020.

The company introduced its first BS 6 compliant products, the all new FZ-FI (149 cc) and FZS-FI (149 cc), last year in November. The launch was followed by the new BS 6 YZF-R15 Version 3.0 (155 cc), and all new MT-15 (155 cc), in December 2019. During the same month, the company also introduced the all-new 125 cc FI scooters, the Fascino 125 FI, Ray ZR 125 FI and Street Rally 125 FI, and added new features along with new mechanical tech.

Afterwards, the BS 6 FZ-25 (249 cc) debuted in February this year, the same is slated for launch in April. Its introduction was accompanied by the all new FZS-25 (249 cc), as per the company, the BS 6 version of the same will be launched later in 2020.

The Japanese auto maker has said that it will shift its focus to 125 cc scooters as well as premium segment motorcycles this year.

FZS-FI (149 cc) – BS 6 Price Darknight (NEW) ₹ 1,02,700 Metallic Red (NEW) ₹ 1,01,200 Dark Matt Blue, Matt Black, Gray & Cyan Blue ₹ 1,01,200

FZ-FI (149 cc) – BS 6 Price Metallic Black, Racing Blue ₹ 99,200

YZF-R15 V3 BS 6 Price Metallic back ₹ 1,38,900 Dark matte blue ₹ 1,38,900 Ice-fluo vermillion ₹ 1,39,400

Ray ZR 125 FI BS 6 Price Drum brake ₹ 66,730 Disc brake ₹ 69,730 Street Rally 125 FI BS 6 Price Disc brake only ₹ 70,730 Fascino 125 FI BS 6 (Drum) Price Metallic black, Matte blue, Cyan blue ₹ 66,430 Deluxe: Dark matte blue, Suave copper ₹ 67,430

Fascino 125 FI BS 6 (Disc) Price Vivid red, Metallic black, Yellow cocktail, Matte blue, Cyan blue ₹ 68,930 Deluxe: Dark matte blue, Suave copper ₹ 69,930

In other updates, the BS 6 Yamaha Ray ZR 125 Fi has now started reaching dealerships. It was launched last month at a starting price of ₹66,730*, along with the BS 6 Street Rally 125 Fi which has been priced at ₹70,730*.

At the heart of the BS 6 Yamaha Ray ZR 125 Fi and Street Rally 125 Fi sits a 125 cc air-cooled, single-cylinder, fuel-injected powertrain which is also shared along with BS 6 Yamaha Fascino 125 FI. This engine is known to produce 8.2 PS of power at 6,500 rpm and 9.7 Nm of torque at 5,000 rpm.

The BS 6 Ray ZR 125 is available in two variants, the Drum ( ₹66,730*) and the Disc ( ₹69,730*). Its colour options include Metallic Black (Drum), Cyan Blue (Drum), Metallic Black (Disc), Cyan Blue (Disc), Dark Matt Blue (Disc), Reddish Yellow Cocktail (Disc) and Matt Red Metallic (Disc).

*(ex-showroom, Delhi)